Crime

Fort McMurray man charged after incident with knife at Edmonton airport

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 12:47 pm
File: Edmonton airport security. View image in full screen
File: Edmonton airport security. Credit: Twitter/EIA

A 37-year-old Fort McMurray man has been charged with several offences after an incident involving a knife at YEG Edmonton International Airport over the weekend.

At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, RCMP responded to a complaint of a man “brandishing a knife.”

Read more: Man arrested after incident with knife at YEG airport, RCMP officer injured: police

RCMP said the man allegedly ran through security, then went to a nearby restaurant where he “armed himself with a piece of cutlery.”

Trending Stories

An officer quickly located the man and an altercation took place, during which time the officer was injured, according to the RCMP.

The officer was taken to hospital in stable condition and has since been released, police said in an updated news release Monday morning.

Read more: Edmonton International Airport officially rebrands from EIA to YEG

Dwight Anthony Bennett is charged with aggravated assault, assaulting a peace officer, assault, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of mischief.

Bennett remained in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

