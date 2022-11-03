Simcoe County, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school boards to close Friday due to strike

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Both the Simcoe County and Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school boards will close Friday amid CUPE workers going on strike.

On Thursday morning, the Ontario Public Services Employees Union (OPSEU) released a memo encouraging their members to join their Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) colleagues by walking off the job on Friday, Nov. 4.

The Simcoe County District School Board had initially said earlier this week that it would not close classes as only maintenance and custody staff were impacted.

With OPSEU workers also set to participate in Friday’s strike, they have now decided to cancel class.

For the Simcoe County board, OPSEU represents educational assistants, secretarial support staff, child and youth workers, and information and technology staff.

Story continues below advertisement

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has also decided to close Friday, stating that in “the absence of custodial staff, the learning environment would be unsafe for students.”

The Simcoe County board says students will receive assigned coursework through the virtual learning platform established by their teacher, but technology will not be handed out.

Students in the catholic board will be given work to complete independently on Friday.

More to come…