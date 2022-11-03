Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Simcoe County, Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school boards to close Friday due to strike

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 12:29 pm
FILE. A grade two classroom is shown in this Monday, September 14, 2020 file photo. View image in full screen
FILE. A grade two classroom is shown in this Monday, September 14, 2020 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Both the Simcoe County and Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school boards will close Friday amid CUPE workers going on strike.

On Thursday morning, the Ontario Public Services Employees Union (OPSEU) released a memo encouraging their members to join their Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) colleagues by walking off the job on Friday, Nov. 4.

The Simcoe County District School Board had initially said earlier this week that it would not close classes as only maintenance and custody staff were impacted.

With OPSEU workers also set to participate in Friday’s strike, they have now decided to cancel class.

Read more: OPSEU education workers to walk out in solidarity with CUPE on Friday

For the Simcoe County board, OPSEU represents educational assistants, secretarial support staff, child and youth workers, and information and technology staff.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has also decided to close Friday, stating that in “the absence of custodial staff, the learning environment would be unsafe for students.”

The Simcoe County board says students will receive assigned coursework through the virtual learning platform established by their teacher, but technology will not be handed out.

Students in the catholic board will be given work to complete independently on Friday.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Federal party leaders spar over Ford’s use of notwithstanding clause'
Federal party leaders spar over Ford’s use of notwithstanding clause
CUPEBarrieOPSEUSchool ClosureCUPE strikeSchool StrikeSimcoe County District School Boardeducation strikescdsbOPSEU StrikeBarrie schoolsSimcoe Muskoka Catholic school boardSMCSB
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers