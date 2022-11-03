Man dead in fatal shooting near Meadowvale Community Centre in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — One man is dead following a shooting near Meadowvale Community Centre in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel Regional Police were called to the Glen Erin Drive and Meadowvale Town Centre Circle area around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday for reports a person had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found the adult male victim on a pathway south of the community centre.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
