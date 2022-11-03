Menu

Crime

Man dead in fatal shooting near Meadowvale Community Centre in Mississauga

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2022 6:21 am
Shooting near Meadowvale Community Centre in Mississauga on Nov. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Shooting near Meadowvale Community Centre in Mississauga on Nov. 2, 2022. Max Trotta / Global News

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — One man is dead following a shooting near Meadowvale Community Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police were called to the Glen Erin Drive and Meadowvale Town Centre Circle area around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday for reports a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the adult male victim on a pathway south of the community centre.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

peel regional policeMississaugaPeel RegionMississauga shootingshooting Mississaugaglen erin driveMeadowvale Community CentreMeadowvale Town Centre Circle
© 2022 The Canadian Press

