RCMP investigating after brawl breaks out at Kelowna, B.C. comedy show

When Kelowna, B.C., residents took in a comedy show Friday evening, they weren’t expecting it to pack a punch. Kelowna RCMP are now investigating after fights broke out.

Well-known comedian Steve-O was in Kelowna Friday night during a stop on his Bucket List tour. During the pre-show, one witness says things quickly got out of hand.

“It was two girls. The one girl said, ‘Can you please be quiet?’ They told her off and then the other one a couple of minutes later said, ‘We can’t hear,’ and then it just started fighting,” said Tammy Heykants, who witnessed the incident.

Heykants was on the other side of the Kelowna Community Theatre and watched the heated argument turn into a brawl involving multiple people.

“All I saw was this girl in a white shirt, she was just pounding on this girl, it was horrible, it was so bad. Then her boyfriend and some other guys started fighting,” said Heykants.

“The one girl is beating her up in the chair behind her and then the two larger men in black were fighting in the aisle.”

Shortly after the fight broke out, security guards went over to intervene and escort several people out of the theatre.

The City of Kelowna, which operates the theatre, said in a statement to Global News that they work with each promoter to analyze the security needs of each show.

“All show promoters are required to use professional bonded and uniformed security personnel that attend the event – as was the case at the Steve-O show,” read the statement.

“We believe that the security company acted appropriately in response to the altercation between the patrons. The patrons involved were removed without further incident. The matter remains in the hands of the RCMP.”

Heykants says these types of situations can make going out a scary experience.

“I went out to have a good time and thank god it was just that. Thank god there were no knives or guns there,” Heykants said.

Kelowna RCMP says they received a complaint regarding the altercation.

“An investigation is underway and police are asking for the public’s assistance,” said Ryan Watters, communications adviser for the Kelowna RCMP.

“If anyone that attended the performance has photos or video footage of the altercation, please call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-67847.”