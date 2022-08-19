Woman injured following downtown Kelowna, B.C. fight

A woman is recovering from a serious injury incurred late Thursday following what Mounties say was a fight with two other women.

The woman was intoxicated and bleeding heavily from her arm when RCMP came into contact with her. She had few details to offer but police said they’ve since determined that she was assaulted at the corner of Mills Street and Bernard Avenue in the aftermath of another conflict.

“Surveillance was obtained which showed an earlier altercation had occurred between the injured woman and two females who are possibly known to the victim,” RCMP said in a press release.

“A male was also present with the two females during the incident.”

The surveillance footage indicates that the victim ultimately extricated herself from the fight and that’s when “concerned citizens” came upon her and reported her injury to police.

“This is an active investigation and officers are certain that this is an isolated occurrence. There is no concern for the public’s safety,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

Those with information are asked to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 or contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).