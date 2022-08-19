Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman injured following downtown Kelowna, B.C. fight

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 4:33 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. RCMP

A woman is recovering from a serious injury incurred late Thursday following what Mounties say was a fight with two other women.

The woman was intoxicated and bleeding heavily from her arm when RCMP came into contact with her. She had few details to offer but police said they’ve since determined that she was assaulted at the corner of Mills Street and Bernard Avenue in the aftermath of another conflict.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating a ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station' RCMP investigating a ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station
RCMP investigating a ‘targeted shooting’ at Kelowna gas station – Aug 3, 2022

“Surveillance was obtained which showed an earlier altercation had occurred between the injured woman and two females who are possibly known to the victim,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“A male was also present with the two females during the incident.”

The surveillance footage indicates that the victim ultimately extricated herself from the fight and that’s when “concerned citizens” came upon her and reported her injury to police.

Click to play video: 'Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021' Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021
Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021 – Aug 3, 2022

“This is an active investigation and officers are certain that this is an isolated occurrence. There is no concern for the public’s safety,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

Those with information are asked to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 or contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna RCMP tagKelowna Crime tagstreet fight tagConcerned Citizens tagarm bleeding taginjured in kelowna fight tagkelowna woman injured tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers