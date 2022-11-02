Edmonton Valley Zoo hopes to get funding from new city budget to avoid any animal exhibit closures

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Valley Zoo is hoping to get some much-needed cash from the city’s proposed capital budget and if it doesn’t, the zoo says some animal exhibits might be at risk.

‘What we do fear is that if we fail to make some of these investments with some of the animal enclosures, we may then have to divest ourselves of a specific animal in our collection,” Edmonton Valley Zoo director Gary Dewar said.

The zoo is asking the city for nearly $11 million, but if the zoo doesn’t get the money to repair enclosures for Lucy the elephant, zebras, birds of prey and other animals, it said one will likely have to go.

“If we don’t have the right facilities to care for our zebras, then we’ll have to maybe consider looking at divesting ourselves from that particular animal,” Dewar said.

He said there is concern but it’s not that dire.

“The zoo continues to be compliant in all the established operating standards as governed by Canada’s accredited zoos and aquariums, so we’re not at risk of being shut down or losing our accreditation,” Dewar said.

He noted the zoo just received its five-year accreditation in October.

Those on city council said the zoo’s ask will lead to important discussions in upcoming budget debates.

“The Valley Zoo is a very important asset for the city and a very important amenity in the city,” Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said.

‘We need to distribute the dollars that we have across a number of things, and one of those things is maintenance and renewal of our facilities, and one of those facilities is the zoo,” Ward pihêsiwin councillor Tim Cartmell said.

“So if we’re going have a zoo, we need to maintain it.”

Both for the zoo’s sake and the zebras.

“I hope that council will look at it and approve it,” Sohi said.