Crime

3 men behind bars following string of property crimes in Winnipeg’s west end

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 5:55 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. A judge says a fatal shooting by Winnipeg police in 2019 was in response to a very real threat posed by a man armed with a hatchet.THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
Three men are behind bars after a string of property crimes in Winnipeg’s West End, according to police.

On Oct. 28, at 4:20 p.m. officers saw a man riding a bike on a sidewalk contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Upon stopping him, police realized he had two outstanding warrants He was ultimately arrested and was found to have nine grams of methamphetamine on him.

Additionally, the bike he was riding was stolen from the University of Manitoba on Oct 24.

About an hour or so later police noticed a man breaking into an SUV near Young Street and Ellice Avenue.

Officers arrested him as he was rummaging through the vehicle.

The suspect tried to pass himself off as the brother of the owner of the vehicle, police say.

Officers discovered who he was and that he had two outstanding warrants and a knife.

The vehicle did not appear damaged, and nothing had been taken.

On Halloween morning, officers saw a “masked up” man in the Ellice Street and Furby Avenue area, where vehicles had reportedly been broken into recently, police say.

He too was wanted on an outstanding warrant regarding a July incident where an SUV window was smashed with a piece of concrete and a pair of $400 shoes were stolen outside a shelter in the Logan–C.P.R. area.

Consequently, three men between 39 and 28 years old are facing charges and have been detained.

