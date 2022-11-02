Calgary, southern Alberta battle icy roads during November storm

Send this page to someone via email

Winter has finally shown its true colours after a snowstorm hit much of Alberta Tuesday night. The snow carried over to Wednesday, leaving many people in limbo as the roads were filled with slush and in some parts covered in ice.

Around 4:15 a.m., Innisfail RCMP reported a jackknifed semi on Highway 2 at Innisfail. No injuries were reported, though traffic was affected on both lanes for a good chunk of the morning.

Multiple vehicle accident on the QE2 at the Innisfail overpass southbound. Road completely blocked.. avoid this area. Visibility down to almost zero. #abstorm #shareyourweather pic.twitter.com/HCOL6YNoMq — Jo Majko (@attila_thefun) November 2, 2022

As of 10:36 a.m., a snowfall warning remained for Calgary with roughly 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected to fall by the evening, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Total snowfall amounts in excess of 30 centimetres are expected, especially over mountainous areas.

Good day for a fire and a martini at home. #yyc #ABStorm pic.twitter.com/OsUbiDzfoj — S O M E D A Y M A N 🍸 (@i__poet) November 2, 2022

Early Wednesday morning, the City of Calgary said throughout the snowfall, city crews were continuously working on the priority routes, plowing snow and putting down material where needed.

“Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists are advised to use caution while travelling as surfaces could be snow-covered and slippery in sections,” the city said in a news release.

“Additionally, motorists should slow down and watch out for trouble spots at intersections, on hills, ramps and bridge decks.”

As of 7 a.m., a snow route parking ban in Calgary was not put into effect.

ECCC also added visibility is likely to remain low throughout the day, particularly in exposed areas.