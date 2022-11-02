Menu

Health

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reports first case of influenza A

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 3:11 pm
The Hastings Prince Edward health Unit has confirmed its first case of influenza A. View image in full screen
The Hastings Prince Edward health Unit has confirmed its first case of influenza A. CKWS TV

In what could be a reminder of things to come, the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit has reported its first case of influenza A this respiratory season.

The health unit says it’s expected that this year will have an especially difficult respiratory virus season due to a lesser community immunity and out-of-date vaccinations.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. high school students volunteer time to teach younger generation

Influenza causes mild to severe illness and can lead to serious health complications, even in healthy children and adults.

“Getting an annual influenza vaccination and staying up to date with recommended COVID-19 boosters is the best and easiest way to protect yourself, your loved ones, the vulnerable, and our health care system this respiratory season,” said Dr. Ethan Toumishey, medical officer of health and CEO at HPEPH. “Contact your local health care provider or a local pharmacy to get the flu shot as soon as possible, to help build your immunity before local rates of infection start to spike.”

