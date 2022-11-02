Menu

Canada

Hospital donations to be matched through holidays in Prince Edward County

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 1:44 pm
The Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation Auxiliary will match all donations up to a total of $150,000. View image in full screen
The Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation Auxiliary will match all donations up to a total of $150,000. Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital

Southern Ontario’s Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation is already in the Christmas spirit, thanks to a commitment from the Hospital Foundation Auxiliary.

The Auxiliary has offered to match all donations through the holiday season up to $150,000.

“We’re delighted and incredibly grateful for the generosity that has just come forward. Community support is instrumental in advancing health care at our hospital,” said Barbara McConnell, chairperson of the PECMH Foundation. “Having access to a well-functioning hospital nearby is a benefit of living in this community.”

Read more: Fire destroys home in Westport, Ont.

“The Auxiliary’s matching donation will have a tremendous impact on the thousands of people who turn to our hospital every year for high-quality medical care and X-ray services. We thank the Auxiliary and the community for their ongoing, incredible support.”

The hospital says the initiative will help purchase a new X-ray machine, which the foundation is raising $595,000.

The diagnostic imaging device will be used in the current hospital and will transition into Prince Edward County’s new hospital in 2027.

“After more than 14 years and over 120,000 pictures, the current X-ray machine is showing signs of aging and must be replaced,” said Shannon Coull, executive director of the PECMH Foundation.

“Digital imaging equipment has seen great advances in recent years, and we want to see our hospital stay on top of that technology.”

