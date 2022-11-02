Fire destroys home in Westport, Ont.

Police and firefighters dealt with an early morning fire north of Westport Wednesday morning.
Leeds County OPP tweeted a photo and video of the structure fire on Mountain Road just before 7 a.m., asking residents to steer clear of the area.
Police added that all occupants of the home were able to leave safely without injury.
The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.
