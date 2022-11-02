Menu

Canada

Fire destroys home in Westport, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 11:44 am
Firefighters tend to a fire on Mountain Road near Westport, Ont. View image in full screen
Firefighters tend to a fire on Mountain Road near Westport, Ont. OPP

Police and firefighters dealt with an early morning fire north of Westport Wednesday morning.

Leeds County OPP tweeted a photo and video of the structure fire on Mountain Road just before 7 a.m., asking residents to steer clear of the area.

Police added that all occupants of the home were able to leave safely without injury.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

