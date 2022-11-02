Fire destroys home in Westport, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police and firefighters dealt with an early morning fire north of Westport Wednesday morning.

Leeds County OPP tweeted a photo and video of the structure fire on Mountain Road just before 7 a.m., asking residents to steer clear of the area.

#LeedsOPP and @RideauLakesFire at a structure fire on Mountain Road north of Westport All occupants reported safely out Please stay clear of the area and yield to responding firefighters Updates to follow ^nc pic.twitter.com/yWOjsLSMVH — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 2, 2022

Police added that all occupants of the home were able to leave safely without injury.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.