More than 80 charges laid, nearly $89K fines given during Queen’s homecoming

Kingston Police were out in full force during this past weekend’s homecoming festivities at Queen’s University.

Several nuisance parties were declared which led police to lay more than 80 charges and to issue nearly $89,000 in fines during Saturday’s Aberdeen Street parties.

“Officers continued to observe aggressive, volatile and unsafe behaviour that has unfortunately become far too commonplace these past weeks,” said Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely.

“Unfortunately, despite our broad community outreach by Police Liaison Team members and other resources that were deployed in the lead-up to homecoming, we still saw many dangerous gatherings with high-risk behaviour displayed throughout the weekend.”

Police say multiple crowds gathered on major roadways, adding it posed a threat to the safety of pedestrians in the area.

Police and Bylaw Enforcement intervened to clear multiple gatherings throughout the day.

Community partners, including police, bylaw, Frontenac Paramedics and Kingston Fire and Rescue, worked together throughout the weekend, ensuring that emergency services remained able to respond to the evolving situation while continuing to support the needs of the larger community.

“Large, unsanctioned crowd events like these put a great deal of extra pressure on paramedics and everyone working in emergency services,” said Frontenac Paramedics Chief Gale Chevalier.

Kingston Police were again supported by police services from across Ontario including the Ontario Provincial Police, Toronto Police Service, Ottawa Police Service, Peel Regional Police, Brockville Police Service, Belleville Police Service, Tyendinaga Police Service and Smiths Falls Police Service.