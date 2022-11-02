Man charged after allegedly impersonating parking officer in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A 22-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a personating a peace officer investigation, officers said.

Toronto police said on Tuesday at around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a “suspicious incident” in the Yonge Street and Elm Street area.

Police said a man was sitting in his parked car when another man, who was allegedly dressed as a parking officer, approached the vehicle and said he was going to issue a parking ticket.

“The impersonator then suggested money could be paid up-front at a reduced rate,” police alleged in a news release.

Police said the impersonator was allegedly wearing a bright yellow safety vets with the words “parking enforcement” on the back, a bullet-proof vest, a light blue shirt and black pants. He was seen carrying a brown clipboard with yellow paper tickets.

Officers said on Wednesday, 22-year-old Abdulhamid Mohamed from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with personating a peace officer, extortion and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.