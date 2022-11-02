Hamilton family’s video hits Top 10 in Michael Bublé dance competition

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton Mountain family have their sights set on winning a North American dance contest headlined by Canadian crooner Michael Bublé which could score them a trip to Los Angeles and a lesson with a Dancing with the Stars luminary.

“I’m a dance teacher, my daughter dances and we always make these funny dance videos together,” Georene Cea told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

“I just thought it’d be a great opportunity to do this as a family and win a trip for four to Los Angeles, Disney and Dancing with the Stars.”

So far so good for the Cea family who’ve made it to the Top 10 from some 250 entries in a challenge that also rewards the grand prize winner with tickets to Disneyland, a video call with Bublé and tickets to the Dancing with the Stars finale in November.

Husband Jonathan and children — Malia, 12 and Jack, 10 — say they were “1,000 per cent” on board with entering the video putting the Vancouver singer’s new song “Higher” and his cardboard cutout front and centre.

“We started choreographing it in the basement and then my husband, he works for Pepsi, had a Michael Bublé paper board … and was like “we should put this into our dance,” Georene Cea explained.

The quartet used Impulse Performance Arts Inc. on King Street East, a studio Georene teaches at, to put the final touches on the submission that began to earn votes in mid-October.

So far, the clip has steadily risen up three rounds from the top 100 to top 50 and top 25, into the top 10.

With five more entries set to drop out of the current round in just a couple of days, the foursome were trending at number three as of Wednesday.

“The journey has been incredible,” Jonathan said.

“If for whatever reason it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. The journey has been amazing, but this prize would be absolutely everything for our family.”

Ballots can be cast through the contest website, where the video can also be viewed.

The latest voting period is set to end on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., ET.

The winner will be officially announced on Nov. 7.