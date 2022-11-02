Menu

Entertainment

Hamilton family’s video hits Top 10 in Michael Bublé dance competition

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 3:36 pm
A Hamilton Mountain family has made the top 10 of a dance competition that could win the Michael Bublé followers a trip to Disneyland in Califronia and tickets to the Dancing with the Stars finale. View image in full screen
A Hamilton Mountain family has made the top 10 of a dance competition that could win the Michael Bublé followers a trip to Disneyland in Califronia and tickets to the Dancing with the Stars finale. Cea Family

A Hamilton Mountain family have their sights set on winning a North American dance contest headlined by Canadian crooner Michael Bublé which could score them a trip to Los Angeles and a lesson with a Dancing with the Stars luminary.

“I’m a dance teacher, my daughter dances and we always make these funny dance videos together,” Georene Cea told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

“I just thought it’d be a great opportunity to do this as a family and win a trip for four to Los Angeles, Disney and Dancing with the Stars.”

So far so good for the Cea family who’ve made it to the Top 10 from some 250 entries in a challenge that also rewards the grand prize winner with tickets to Disneyland, a video call with Bublé and tickets to the Dancing with the Stars finale in November.

Husband Jonathan and children — Malia, 12 and Jack, 10 — say they were “1,000 per cent” on board with entering the video putting the Vancouver singer’s new song “Higher” and his cardboard cutout front and centre.

“We started choreographing it in the basement and then my husband, he works for Pepsi, had a Michael Bublé paper board … and was like “we should put this into our dance,” Georene Cea explained.

@same_ole_g

TOP 25!!! PLEASE VOTE FOR “THE CEA FAMILY” EVERY DAY UNTIL FRIDAY! Voting link in bio 🔗 THANK YOU 🥳❤️🤩🪩 @Michael Bublé @Derek Hough #mbhigherdance #dancingfamily #hamiltonfamily #ontariofamily #fyp #disneytrip

♬ original sound – Georene Cea

The quartet used Impulse Performance Arts Inc. on King Street East, a studio Georene teaches at, to put the final touches on the submission that began to earn votes in mid-October.

So far, the clip has steadily risen up three rounds from the top 100 to top 50 and top 25, into the top 10.

With five more entries set to drop out of the current round in just a couple of days, the foursome were trending at number three as of Wednesday.

“The journey has been incredible,” Jonathan said.

“If for whatever reason it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. The journey has been amazing, but this prize would be absolutely everything for our family.”

Ballots can be cast through the contest website, where the video can also be viewed.

The latest voting period is set to end on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., ET.

The winner will be officially announced on Nov. 7.

Hamilton news Michael Bublé cea family georene cea hamilton dance contestants hamilton family
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

