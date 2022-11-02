Transit worker robbed at gunpoint in Toronto, union says

See more sharing options

A public transit worker was robbed at gunpoint in Toronto on Wednesday, the employee’s union says.

In a tweet Wednesday, ATU Local 113 said the incident occurred at Runnymede Loop Wednesday morning.

“The worker is receiving counselling and the needed support,” the tweet read.

ATU Local 113 represents nearly 12,000 public transit workers in Toronto and York Region.

ATU Local 113 said “more needs to be done urgently to ensure transit workers and riders’ safety.”

Toronto Transit Commission spokesperson Stuart Green said the company is “aware of this traumatic incident.”

“Thankfully the operator was not physically harmed,” Green said in an email to Global News. “We have offered the operator any supports they require at this time.”

Green said TTC will work with Toronto police as they “lead the investigation into this crime.”