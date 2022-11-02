Menu

Crime

Transit worker robbed at gunpoint in Toronto, union says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 12:45 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. Police say the driver of a dump truck has been charged after two people were killed in a collision in Markham, Ont. earlier this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. Police say the driver of a dump truck has been charged after two people were killed in a collision in Markham, Ont. earlier this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TB

A public transit worker was robbed at gunpoint in Toronto on Wednesday, the employee’s union says.

In a tweet Wednesday, ATU Local 113 said the incident occurred at Runnymede Loop Wednesday morning.

“The worker is receiving counselling and the needed support,” the tweet read.

ATU Local 113 represents nearly 12,000 public transit workers in Toronto and York Region.

Read more: Former and current student identified as those shot outside Toronto high school

ATU Local 113 said “more needs to be done urgently to ensure transit workers and riders’ safety.”

Toronto Transit Commission spokesperson Stuart Green said the company is “aware of this traumatic incident.”

“Thankfully the operator was not physically harmed,” Green said in an email to Global News. “We have offered the operator any supports they require at this time.”

Green said TTC will work with Toronto police as they “lead the investigation into this crime.”

