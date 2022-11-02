Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former and current student identified as those shot outside Toronto high school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2022 10:15 am
Click to play video: 'East end Toronto community reacts to fatal shooting of teen boy'
East end Toronto community reacts to fatal shooting of teen boy
WATCH ABOVE: A community in east Toronto is in mourning after one teenage boy was killed and another injured in a shooting outside a school. Sean O'Shea reports.

A teen who died after being shot outside a Toronto high school this week has been identified as a former student at another school.

Police say the shooting took place outside Woburn Collegiate Institute around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, and left 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier dead and a 15-year-old boy injured.

Woburn Collegiate Institute sent a letter to parents and students Tuesday evening saying Guerrier was a former student at Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute.

Read more: Teen killed in shooting outside Toronto high school identified

The letter also said the injured 15-year-old was a student at Woburn Collegiate.

Trending Now

The school says social workers will be offering support to students and staff until at least the end of the week.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have described the suspect in the shooting as a boy in his teens.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has information to contact them.

Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, 18, was shot and killed on Monday. View image in full screen
Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, 18, was shot and killed on Monday. Handout / Toronto Police
CrimeTorontoToronto shootingToronto school shootingWoburn Collegiate InstituteJefferson Peter Shardeley GuerrierWoburn Collegiate Institute shootingToronto high school shooting
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers