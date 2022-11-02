Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Orillia OPP charge 1 person in investigation that closed part of downtown

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 1:38 pm
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, shortly after 4 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence on Coldwater Road after reports a person was showing what was believed to be a firearm. . View image in full screen
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, shortly after 4 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence on Coldwater Road after reports a person was showing what was believed to be a firearm. . Global News

Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia are shedding more light on an incident that led to part of the city’s downtown being closed Tuesday.

Police say one individual has been charged in relation to a weapons call that resulted in a person barricading themselves in a residence on Coldwater Road in Orillia.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, shortly after 4 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence on Coldwater Road after reports a person was showing what was believed to be a firearm.

Police say officers responded and attempted to speak with the individual, who ran into a residence.

Trending Now

Read more: South Simcoe Police charge Innisfil man in luring and sexual assault case involving minor

Officers set up a perimeter around the residence for public safety concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple OPP units responded, along with a crisis negotiator.

Police say the suspect was arrested after several hours.

Alexander Henderson, 29, of Orillia, has been charged with two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and mischief.

The accused was held for a bail hearing Tuesday at the Ontario court of justice in Orillia.

OPPAssaultOrilliaCity of OrilliaOntario Provincal PoliceWeapons InvestigationOrillia assaultcrisis responseWeapons investigation Orillia
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers