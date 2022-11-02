Orillia OPP charge 1 person in investigation that closed part of downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia are shedding more light on an incident that led to part of the city’s downtown being closed Tuesday.

Police say one individual has been charged in relation to a weapons call that resulted in a person barricading themselves in a residence on Coldwater Road in Orillia.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, shortly after 4 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence on Coldwater Road after reports a person was showing what was believed to be a firearm.

Police say officers responded and attempted to speak with the individual, who ran into a residence.

Officers set up a perimeter around the residence for public safety concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple OPP units responded, along with a crisis negotiator.

Police say the suspect was arrested after several hours.

Alexander Henderson, 29, of Orillia, has been charged with two counts each of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and mischief.

The accused was held for a bail hearing Tuesday at the Ontario court of justice in Orillia.