2 pedestrians suffer serious injuries after struck by vehicle in Woodstock, Ont.

Two people were transported to hospital following a collision between a vehicle and pedestrians in Woodstock, Ont.

On Wednesday morning, first responders were called to a collision in the area of Mill Street and Parkinson Road.

Two people remain in hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

All roads in the area were closed during the initial stages of the investigation but have since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.