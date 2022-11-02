Menu

2 pedestrians suffer serious injuries after struck by vehicle in Woodstock, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 11:42 am
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
Woodstock, Ont. police service station. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

Two people were transported to hospital following a collision between a vehicle and pedestrians in Woodstock, Ont.

Read more: 2 international students killed in Highway 401 collision near Ayr, Ont.

On Wednesday morning, first responders were called to a collision in the area of Mill Street and Parkinson Road.

Two people remain in hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

All roads in the area were closed during the initial stages of the investigation but have since re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.

CollisionWoodstockVehiclepedestriansSerious InjuriesWoodstock Police ServiceNon-life-threatening InjuriesMill StreetParkinson Road
