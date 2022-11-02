2 pedestrians suffer serious injuries after struck by vehicle in Woodstock, Ont.

Two people were transported to hospital following a collision between a vehicle and pedestrians in Woodstock, Ont.
Read more: 2 international students killed in Highway 401 collision near Ayr, Ont.
Read More
On Wednesday morning, first responders were called to a collision in the area of Mill Street and Parkinson Road.
Trending Now
Two people remain in hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
All roads in the area were closed during the initial stages of the investigation but have since re-opened.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments