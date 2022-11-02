Menu

Crime

Woman seriously hurt in near-fatal case of intimate-partner violence: Quebec police

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 9:41 am
A woman is recovering in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a reported near fatal case of violent domestic abuse. View image in full screen
A woman is recovering in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a reported near fatal case of violent domestic abuse. Global News

A woman is recovering in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a reported near-fatal case of intimate-partner violence.

The scene unfolded in an apartment residence on St-Dominique street in the Montérégie city of Saint-Hyacinthe, about 45 minutes away from downtown Montreal.

Police responded to a 911 call made by at least one of the children inside the home during the incident, sources say.

The woman in her 40s suffered serious injuries to her upper body, police said.

Trending Now

A man in his 50s has been arrested, said Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau. The man and the woman victim were in a relationship, police say.

The man will be met by the investigators and could face charges of attempted murder.

The mother is currently in a stable condition in hospital but her life is not out of danger, Bilodeau said.

She will also be met by investigators once her condition improves.

According to police, no one else was harmed during the incident.

Investigators from the provincial police major crimes unit have been dispatched to the scene to try to determine the circumstances behind the armed attack.

