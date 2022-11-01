Serious collision causing traffic detour on Highway 1 west of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Cochrane RCMP responded to the scene of a serious crash west of Calgary Tuesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m., RCMP said westbound traffic on Highway 1 was being diverted near Range Road 50 and that would remain the case for several hours.

A semi truck and an SUV were involved in the crash and the RCMP said a collision reconstruction team was on scene, along with emergency medical services.

Drivers were being asked to avoid that area.

RCMP said winter weather conditions are affecting the roads, including the Trans Canada Highway, with black ice and changing conditions impacting visibility and surface traction.

Multiple collisions have been reported in the Cochrane area.

There’s a heavy snowfall warning in the region and Environment Canada said 10 to 20 centimetres is forecast to fall over the next 24 hours.

— More to come…