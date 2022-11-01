Snow en route as Calgarians flip calender to November

Make sure to leave the shovel out as snow is expected to hit Calgary on Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada issued the snowfall warning at 4:21 a.m.
It said snow will begin along the Rockies and spread eastward during the day. Roughly 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected by Wednesday evening with the potential for more than 30 cm over mountain areas.
Visibility could drop rapidly due to the heavy snow, along with driving conditions becoming poor.
More to come…
