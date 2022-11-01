Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision in Toronto: police

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Markham Road and Eastpark Boulevard area at around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Officers said Toronto paramedics transported the motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening-injuries.
According to police, Markham Road was closed from Blake Manor to Greencrest Circle.
