Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Markham Road and Eastpark Boulevard area at around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Officers said Toronto paramedics transported the motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

According to police, Markham Road was closed from Blake Manor to Greencrest Circle.

COLLISION:

Markham Rd + Eastpark Blvd

5:30pm

– Motorcycle involved

– Police and Fire are on scene@TorontoMedics transporting motorcyclist to hospital, life-threatening injuries

ROAD CLOSURE: Markham Rd is closed from Blakemanor to Greencrest Cir @TTCnotices#GO2129087

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 1, 2022