Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 6:11 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Tuesday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Markham Road and Eastpark Boulevard area at around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Officers said Toronto paramedics transported the motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

According to police, Markham Road was closed from Blake Manor to Greencrest Circle.

