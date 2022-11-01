Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 6 injured after collision along Hwy. 401 near Oshawa: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 1, 2022 12:59 pm
A screenshot of a video posted to Twitter by the OPP shows the scene of a fatal collision along Highway 401. View image in full screen
A screenshot of a video posted to Twitter by the OPP shows the scene of a fatal collision along Highway 401. OPPHSD / Twitter

Police say a man is dead after a collision along Highway 401 near Oshawa, involving five vehicles and two transport trucks.

In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Holt Road at around 6:30 a.m.

“Investigators believe that traffic was slowing down due to construction beyond highway 418 in all lanes, and as traffic was queuing up, the last transport truck came in from behind and began colliding with vehicles pushing them out of the way before ultimately colliding with that lead transport truck that was stopped the middle lane,” Schmidt said.

Police said the driver of the transport truck — a 64-year-old man from Pickering, Ont., — was pronounced deceased.

According to police, six other people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Schmidt said the westbound lanes of the highway remain closed as officers investigated. The estimated reopening time is 2 p.m.

