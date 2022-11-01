WATCH LIVE: RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang’s funeral and procession

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang‘s funeral will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Yang was killed on Oct. 18 while accompanying a parks employee to speak with a man living in a tent in Burnaby’s Broadview Park. Jongwon Ham has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Yang’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 2, at the Richmond Olympic Oval at 6111 River Rd.

The service will include a procession with more than 2,000 first responders expected to march in the funeral procession and at least 1,500 other first responders will be at the Oval for the funeral service.

Burnaby RCMP said there will be representation from several municipal B.C. police forces, various B.C. RCMP detachments, police forces from Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and Washington state as well as partners such as Canada Border Services Agency, Canadian Armed Forces, B.C. Ambulance Service, B.C. Sheriffs, and firefighters from across the Lower Mainland.

Road closures:

Motorists travelling through Richmond should expect “significant road closures and restrictions in the area of the Richmond Olympic Oval” from approximately 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Roadways on both sides of the Fraser River near the south terminal of Vancouver International Airport will be affected, according to Burnaby RCMP.

This includes:

Cessna Drive;

Russ Baker Way will be down to one lane in each direction between Cessna Drive (the BCIT campus) and Inglis Drive (the YVR South Terminal access);

Full lane closure on the Dinsmore Bridge

All roads between and including No. 2 and Gilbert roads, north of Westminster Highway, will also be affected.

Travellers are also advised that the YVR South Terminal will still be accessible, but they should plan ahead for unexpected delays due to traffic congestion in the area.

Parking near Templeton SkyTrain Station may also be affected, police say.

How to watch:

Live coverage of the procession will begin at 9:30 a.m.

It will be livestreamed above, on the Global BC Facebook page and will be broadcast on BC1. Starting at 11 a.m. it will also be broadcast on Global BC until the service ends.

RCMP is expecting that the final salute, outside along River Road, will take place between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Members of the public who wish to send condolences to Yang’s family may do so by email at RCMP.Condolences-Condoleances.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca