1st-degree murder charge laid after Cape Breton shooting victim dies in hospital

A Nova Scotia man is now facing a first-degree murder charge, after a shooting victim from last week died in hospital.

Brandon Tyler Mackinnon was scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Tuesday.

The shooting took place on Oct. 27 on Oram Drive in Florence.

Cape Breton Regional Police said the victim, a 28-year-old man from Alder Point, and Mackinnon knew each other. The victim was airlifted to hospital in Halifax where he later died.

Mackinnon also faces charges of uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm and breaches of a release order.

The victim’s family has requested that his name not be released.