MADD Saskatoon launches Project Red Ribbon campaign in preparation for holidays

With the holiday season just around the corner, MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is launching its annual Project Red Ribbon campaign to promote sober driving.

Representatives from the Saskatoon Police Service, the Saskatoon Fire Department, Medavie Health Services and city council were in attendance for the official launch.

This year’s campaign runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 2 and is the 35th annual Project Red Ribbon campaign.

Project Red Ribbon raises awareness about the risks of impaired driving during the holiday season and urges people to plan for a sober ride home from holiday events.

MADD is asking residents of Saskatoon to show their commitment to sober driving by displaying a red ribbon or red ribbon car decal on their vehicles, key chains, purses, briefcases and backpacks.

“The Saskatoon Police Service is honoured to partner with Mothers Against Drunk Driving,” Supt. Cameron McBride said, “with a desire to bring education and enforcement that will decrease significantly the number of impaired drivers on our roadways and in turn, decrease the number of collisions and fatalities.”

“Between now and the end of 2022, the Saskatoon Police Service is committed to staffing several stop checks designed to educate the public and remove impaired drivers from our roads.”

MADD volunteers will be present as the Saskatoon Police Service conducted stop checks and education for the public.