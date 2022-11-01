COVID-19: HKPR reports 3 deaths, 5 new hospitalizations, 2 ICU admissions over past week

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says over the past week there were three COVID-19-related deaths along with 107 new lab-confirmed cases and four new outbreaks.

The health unit’s newly updated COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of Tuesday afternoon, covering Oct. 23 to Oct. 29:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 111 — down from 142 reported a week ago and 167 two weeks ago. Among the active cases are 45 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 58 in Northumberland County and eight in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 137 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — three more since the update last week.

Hospitalized cases: Five new hospitalization since the Oct. 25 update. There were two new ICU admissions. In 2022, there have been 243 hospitalized cases and 400 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There have been 38 ICU admissions this year thus far. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 20 inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission for six patients.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: There have been 7,182 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 11,460 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,715 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 801 lab-confirmed cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

1:36 Most Peterborough area residents not considered up to date on COVID-19 vaccines

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks include:

Story continues below advertisement

Extendicare Cobourg — Pine unit — long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 31.

— Pine unit — long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 31. Community Living group home in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 30.

group home in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 30. Community Living group home in Haliburton: Declared Oct. 28.

group home in Haliburton: Declared Oct. 28. Campbellford Memorial Hospital — medical-surgical and inpatient units: Declared Oct. 27.

— medical-surgical and inpatient units: Declared Oct. 27. Community Living group home in Campbellford: Declared Oct. 26.

group home in Campbellford: Declared Oct. 26. William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 15.

in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 15. Extendicare Port Hope in Port Hope: Facility-wide outbreak declared Oct. 22.

in Port Hope: Facility-wide outbreak declared Oct. 22. Golden Plough Lodge (McMillan Cottage) in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 24.

in Cobourg: Declared Oct. 24. Island Park Retirement Residence (first floor) in Campbellford: Declared Oct. 21.

in Campbellford: Declared Oct. 21. Extendicare Kawartha Lakes in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 18.

in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 18. Ross Memorial Hospita l in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared Oct. 12.

l in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared Oct. 12. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 7 on Unit 1.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Oct. 7 on Unit 1. Maplewood long-term care home in Brighton: Declared Oct. 5.

Outbreaks declared over:

Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon. Declared on Oct. 7 and lifted on Oct. 31.

in Bobcaygeon. Declared on Oct. 7 and lifted on Oct. 31. Warkworth Place long-term care home in Warkworth: Facility-wide outbreak declared Oct. 5. Lifted on Oct. 27.