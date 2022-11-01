Canadian ride-sharing company sets sights on Vernon market

A Canadian ride-sharing company is eyeing a new Okanagan market.

Uride announced that it plans on continuing its B.C. expansion with what company officials hope will be a November launch in Vernon.

The ride-sharing company started recruiting drivers earlier this year and is offering incentives of $1,500 weekly guarantees for All Star Drivers and various sign-on bonuses for those joining as part-time drivers.

“Vernon, like many other small to medium sized communities in B.C. is underserved when it comes to safe, reliable and affordable transportation options,” Ravi Dhami, Uride’s regional operations manager for Western Canada, said in a press release.

“We’ve heard from the locals as well as the tourists who come to Vernon that finding a taxi can be nearly impossible at times. We plan on coming into Vernon with the ultimate goal of reducing impaired driving and ensuring that anyone who needs a ride is able to get one within minutes.”

Residents in Vernon can already download Uride on the App Store and Google Play Store to stay tuned for their launch promotions, which will include a variety of discounts for those looking to use their service.

Ride-sharing options are expanding in the Okanagan, with Uber expecting to be up and running by the holiday season.

In late August, Uber submitted a request to the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) to take over the licence of ReRyde, a ride-hailer that was granted a licence to operate in areas outside of the Lower Mainland in August 2020.

In a press release from the summer, Uber said it intended to be up and running by the holiday season. But for that to be the case, B.C.’s Passenger Transportation Board will examine whether the company is capable of providing the proposed service.