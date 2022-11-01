Advance polls open for Alberta byelection

Send this page to someone via email

Advance voting is now open for the Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection set to take place later this month.

Eligible voters can vote ahead of election day from Tuesday to Saturday this week. All polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the advance voting period.

Polling stations can be found at:

Pioneer Damsiters Drop-In Centre at 317 2 Ave. in Bassano, Alta.

Heritage Inn & Suites at 1217 2 Ave. W. in Brooks, Alta.

Royal Canadian Legion #6 at 302 Broadway Ave. W. in Redcliff, Alta.

The byelection comes after former MLA Michaela Frey, who had earlier signaled she did not intend to run in the 2023 provincial election, gave up her seat in October.

Premier Danielle Smith will be running for a chance at a seat in Legislature, along with Alberta NDP candidate Gwendoline Dirk and Brooks Mayor Barry Morashita, who is also the leader of the Alberta Party.

Jeevan Mangat is also running as a candidate and the interim leader for the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta.

The byelection is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

–With files from Stephanie Swensrude, 630 CHED.