Traditional Santa Claus parades return to Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-year hiatus, Santa Claus will be returning for parades in Peterborough and surrounding municipalities.

In the city, the Kinsmen Santa Claus parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 4:45 p.m. This will be the 47th edition of the Kinsmen-hosted parade following cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World.”

Traditionally the parade begins at Peterborough City Hall on George Street and proceeds down George Street.

However, this year, the parade will not end at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Lansdowne St. as the Peterborough Petes have an OHL game that night. Instead, the procession will turn left on Prince Street and end along the street.

Story continues below advertisement

Parade chairperson Dave Commerford says as of Wednesday 40 floats have registered. Registration is still open to enter a float in the parade with a deadline on Nov. 25, he noted.

In December 2021, police issued tickets against a number of people following an unsanctioned parade in the downtown. The city said organizers of the event did not apply or receive the required permits to host a parade on a city street.

Lakefield

In the village of Lakefield, the Lakefield and District Lions Club Santa Claus Parade will be on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the parade will begin at the Legion on Nicholls Street and proceed to Concession Street and then along Queen Street through the village and return to the Legion.

After the parade, children can visit with Santa in the upper level of the Lakefield Legion at 10 Nicholls St.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lakefield & District Lions Club presents the 2022 Santa Claus Parade this year on Queen Street in Lakefield! This years’ parade is this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1:00pm! A Food/Toy Drive will take place during the parade. After, children can visit with Santa Claus at the Legion. pic.twitter.com/9lPmAzv2mD — SelwynTownship (@SelwynTownship) November 16, 2022

In 2020 and 2021, the event was a drive-by parade in which spectators could drive in their vehicle and see Santa and other stationary floats.

1:34 Lakefield and District Lions Club hold second annual Drive-By Santa Claus Parade

Warsaw

Santa returns to Douro-Dummer Township with the parade in the village of Warsaw on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s theme is “Together Again.”

Beginning at 5 p.m., the parade will depart from the Warsaw public works depot (1402 County Road 4). The parade will travel south to the township office, proceed right on Ford Street, right on Peterborough Street and then Mill Street before returning to the depot.

To enter a float, contact Shelagh at 705-877-2884, Doug at 705-652-6637 or Tom at 705-652-5083.

After the parade, there will be a tree lighting ceremony, Christmas music and a visit with Santa at Millennium Park next to the township office at 894 South St. Hot chocolate and cookies will be provided.

The township is encouraging the donation of mitts, scarves, toques and small lap blankets which will be donated to seniors. Donations must be put in plastic bags and dropped off at either the township office or at the tree-lighting ceremony. There is also a draw for a gingerbread house with proceeds to share between St. Joseph Catholic School and Warsaw Public School to support their breakfast programs.

Lindsay

The Lindsay Santa Claus Parade is returning with a classic-style parade on Sunday, Nov. 20, beginning at 2 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The parade will start at the Recreation Complex on Adelaide Street South and travel north on Adelaide to Kent Street. The parade will then proceed east on Kent to Lindsay Street through the downtown.

For more information, visit the parade’s website.

Cobourg

The Cobourg Santa Claus Parade is scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 3, which will feature the second nighttime parade which will begin at 6 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Favourite Holiday Jingle and Light Show.”

The parade will begin at William Street/King Street (Cobourg Public Library) and end at Victoria Park.

EVENTS: We are pleased to share details for holiday events right here in Cobourg, mark your calendars and join in the festive fun! 🎄 Christmas Magic on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

🎅 The Santa Claus Parade on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m

🎼 Many festive shows

Read more: https://t.co/56ciAcX5iu pic.twitter.com/SgrpkeAJPd — Town of Cobourg (@TownofCobourg) November 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

All participants must complete an entry form and submit it to the attention of the parade committee by Monday, Nov. 28. For more details, visit the parade’s website.

The Town of Cobourg cancelled the 2020 parade but held its first-ever nighttime parade in 2021.

A week prior the town is hosting a “Lighting Up Ceremony” on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. to turn on the holiday light display along the Rotary Harbourfront Park and along the Esplande and through the Victoria Park campground. Santa Claus is also going to make a visit during the event. The Rotary Club of Cobourg and Habitat for Humanity have partnered to provide hot chocolate and cookies in Victoria Park.

Port Hope

The 86th Santa Claus Parade in Port Hope is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 beginning at 1 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The parade will resume its traditional route, starting at Ridout Street along Walton Street to Queen Street, and then south to Augusta Street.

Spectators are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item as Rotary Club members will be collecting food donations in support for the Fare Share Food Bank.

For more information or to register a float, visit the parade’s website.

The parade was cancelled in 2020 but made a return in 2021.

2:23 Santa Claus Parade returns to Port Hope

Norwood

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 300 Santa Claus parade returns on Saturday, Nov. 26, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The evening will feature a food and toy drive, a tree lighting ceremony, fireworks, hot chocolate and candy (donated by the Legion and Lions Club) and a chance to meet Santa after the parade.

The Legion is located at 27 King St.

– with files from Caley Bedore/Global News Peterborough