Nova Scotia announces extra $5 million for home repair programs

The Nova Scotia government is putting more than $5 million in funding toward a number of programs to help people repair and adapt their homes.

The $5.2-million investment is meant to “address increased demand for support” and will help 300 additional households, the province said in a release. This funding is in addition to the $18.7 million budgeted for the programs in 2022-23.

“Affordable housing is at a crisis point in Nova Scotia and the cost of making home repairs continues to rise,” said John Lohr, the minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in the release.

“More and more Nova Scotians need help to make the repairs and upgrades necessary so they can continue living safely and comfortably in their own homes. This investment means we can help more people sooner and work to preserve vital housing stock.”

Story continues below advertisement

The programs include:

Applicants must meet eligibility requirements for the programs and “assistance is limited to urgent emergency repairs or necessary repairs and upgrades that improve health and safety and extend the life of the property,” the release said.

The province approves more than 2,000 applications each year for grants and forgivable loans through these programs. The province said the new funding will also help to speed up processing for applicants who are waiting on assistance.