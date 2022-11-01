Police investigate after $35,000 theft from N.S. volunteer fire department

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a volunteer fire department in the Pictou County area was broken into and robbed sometime last week.

The break-in was reported late Saturday night in the community of Barneys River, where officers learned that equipment valued at $35,000 was stolen from the department. The front door was also damaged.

According to a RCMP release, police believe the break-in occurred between 11 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 11 p.m. on Oct. 30.

“The items stolen are essential pieces of rescue equipment used to extricate victims from serious motor vehicle collisions or gain entry to buildings,” read the release.

As noted, the items stolen include: a set of “Jaws of Life”, Hurst cutters, a Hurst electric ram, a Stihl Power saw, and a Milwaukee reciprocating saw.

Story continues below advertisement

“Replacements are not readily available due to their specialized nature,” RCMP said, adding that firefighters need this equipment to help people in danger.

One of the volunteer firefighters, Joe MacDonald, posted to Facebook about the incident.

“This act not only affects the Department and it members, but the safety and well-being of our community, surrounding communities, and passing motorists on a stretch of highway noted as one of the most dangerous in Canada, prior to the start of on-going upgrades,” MacDonald wrote in a post.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact RCMP.