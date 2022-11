See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada issued a dense fog warning for the London, Ont., area Tuesday morning.

The alert warns London-Parkhill-Eastern Middlesex County drivers to be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

Experts warn that if visibility is reduced while travelling, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.