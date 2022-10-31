Montreal police investigate after woman shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Montreal police are investigating after a woman showed up to a local hospital after she was shot Monday afternoon.
The 36-year-old victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound on her lower body, according to police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.
“According to medical authorities, her life is not in danger,” he said.
Police station 35, which serves the city’s Little Italy, Petite-Patrie and Outremont areas, responded to a call shortly after 2 p.m. about the incident.
Lévesque said investigators will meet with the woman when her health allows it.
The police department’s criminal investigations unit has taken over the investigation.
