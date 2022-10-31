Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigate after woman shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 5:20 pm
Montreal police say the woman's life is not in danger. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the woman's life is not in danger. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Montreal police are investigating after a woman showed up to a local hospital after she was shot Monday afternoon.

The 36-year-old victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound on her lower body, according to police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

“According to medical authorities, her life is not in danger,” he said.

Read more: Quebec commits $250 million to curb gun violence, Montreal to hire up to 450 more police officers

Police station 35, which serves the city’s Little Italy, Petite-Patrie and Outremont areas, responded to a call shortly after 2 p.m. about the incident.

Trending Now

Lévesque said investigators will meet with the woman when her health allows it.

The police department’s criminal investigations unit has taken over the investigation.

