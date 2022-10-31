Menu

Canada

New Montreal clinic will be part of Quebec network studying long COVID-19, Lyme disease

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2022 2:38 pm
Although most people recover from COVID-19 infections within two to four weeks, some patients even with mild versions of the disease end up with symptoms that endure much longer. View image in full screen
Although most people recover from COVID-19 infections within two to four weeks, some patients even with mild versions of the disease end up with symptoms that endure much longer. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

A new clinic is opening Monday in Montreal that will treat patients who have either long COVID-19 or Lyme disease.

It is one of the 15 specialized facilities announced by the Quebec government in May to study COVID and Lyme disease due to similarities in the way the two diseases affect patients.

Although most people recover from COVID-19 infections within two to four weeks, some patients even with mild versions of the disease end up with symptoms that endure much longer.

Read more: Long COVID: Addiction drug shows promise in treating brain fog, fatigue

Long COVID symptoms can include fatigue, shortness of breath and cognitive difficulties, making daily activities difficult.

Hospital officials say they are hoping the clinic will respond to a growing need and ensure that those experiencing the illnesses get the best treatment possible.

The Health Department says most of the 15 clinics will begin offering services this fall, with several already open across the province.

In December 2021, before the fifth wave of COVID-19, officials estimated 23,000 people would require the services offered under the three-year clinic pilot project.

