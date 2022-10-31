Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing man in boat sinking on Cockeram Lake found dead: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 3:07 pm
A man who went missing after a fishing boat sank on Cockeram Lake earlier in October has been found dead, RCMP says. View image in full screen
A man who went missing after a fishing boat sank on Cockeram Lake earlier in October has been found dead, RCMP says. Lynn Lake RCMP

A man who went missing after a fishing boat sank on Cockeram Lake earlier in October has been found dead, RCMP says.

The boat and two occupants, a 30-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, both from the nearby Town of Lynn Lake, were reported missing on Oct. 15 at around 10 p.m.

The pair had gone on a fishing trip.

Read more: Woman found dead, man missing after boat sinks on Cockeram Lake: RCMP

The missing boat was found submerged in the lake and police say civilian searchers later found the woman dead.

Trending Now

However, the man remained missing, and on Sunday, his dead body was found in Cockeram Lake.

Residents of Marcel Colomb First Nation and Lynn Lake put in countless hours of searching as well as providing support to the searchers and family who have been on the scene since the incident occurred, RCMP noted.

Story continues below advertisement

with files from Global’s Shane Gibson 

Click to play video: 'Search still on for 2 missing boaters on Spray Lakes'
Search still on for 2 missing boaters on Spray Lakes
ManitobaMissing BoaterMan deadfishing boatMissing Man Foundboat sinksCockeram Lake
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers