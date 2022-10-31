Missing man in boat sinking on Cockeram Lake found dead: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man who went missing after a fishing boat sank on Cockeram Lake earlier in October has been found dead, RCMP says.

The boat and two occupants, a 30-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, both from the nearby Town of Lynn Lake, were reported missing on Oct. 15 at around 10 p.m.

The pair had gone on a fishing trip.

The missing boat was found submerged in the lake and police say civilian searchers later found the woman dead.

However, the man remained missing, and on Sunday, his dead body was found in Cockeram Lake.

Residents of Marcel Colomb First Nation and Lynn Lake put in countless hours of searching as well as providing support to the searchers and family who have been on the scene since the incident occurred, RCMP noted.

— with files from Global’s Shane Gibson