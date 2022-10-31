A trick-or-treater’s safety guide from Medavie Health Services West

Send this page to someone via email

Monday night is Halloween and children will be taking to the neighbourhoods in search of sweet treats.

Paramedics from Medavie Health Services West wants to make sure everyone stays safe by following some basic safety tips.

Children should wear bright colors in their costumes and carry flashlights so they are easily visible after dark.

Children should never trick or treat alone and should only visit neighbourhoods that they are familiar with. Additionally, they should only knock on doors that have lights on.

They should obey the laws of street by always crossing at corners and looking both ways before crossing.

Children should be avoid loose-fitting costumes that might cause trips and slips, or take extra while walking. They should also consider wearing makeup and face paints instead of face masks so they can see and hear better.

Trick-or-treaters should never enter a home to accept Halloween treats.

When children return home, a parent or guardian should check all candy for anything suspicious before kids dive in.