CUPE to strike despite Ontario legislation, London school boards weigh in

While Ontario’s education minister introduced legislation to avert a looming strike by support staff and impose a contract on them, the union says it intends to continue to fight.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says its approximately 55,000 education workers will stage a provincewide protest on Friday, meaning they will be off the job despite the Ontario government tabling legislation to impose contracts and ban a strike.

Ontario introduced legislation on Monday to impose a four-year contract on education workers to avert the strike which Stephen Lecce said was in response to the union’s refusal to withdraw their intent to walk out later this week.

“If we do not act today with legislation, schools will close on Friday,” Lecce said in a news conference following the announcement. “If we do not introduce this law today, and pass it ahead of Thursday, CUPE will again be able to walk out of class with hours notice. To us the choice is clear.”

The government’s latest offer, which will be legally pressed on union workers, would give employees earning less than $43,000 a 2.5 per cent salary increase per year. Those earning above $43,000 would receive a 1.5 per cent yearly increase in pay.

The government had previously been offering raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all others.

“The government has been left with no choice but to take immediate action today,” Lecce continued. “That’s why we introduced the Keeping Students in Class Act that would establish a four-year collective agreement with CUPE education workers across the province that ensures children remain in class where they belong.”

CUPE has been seeking annual salary increases of 11.7 per cent, overtime at twice the regular pay rate, and 30 minutes of paid prep time per day for educational assistants and ECEs.

Laura Walton, CUPE’s president of school board council of unions, told Global News Monday morning that both the proposed legislation and contract is an “absolute slap to education workers, families and students.”

“It does very little to ensure services are stable and secure in our schools and it attacks workers short-term disability leaves,” she said. “Simply put, it’s a contract that will hurt workers, it will hurt students and it will hurt families.”

Walton added that the legislation is what the education minister “wanted all along.”

“They’re going to do this by bullying their through a government that claims that they are working for workers, or, as Monte McNaughton says, is the backbone for workers. We’re just not seeing it,” she explained.

Prior to tabling the legislation in a question period Monday morning, Lecce said he places the blame on the union for repeated failed bargaining attempts.

“We made a clear commitment to the people of this province that we will stand up and ensure kids are in school without disruption … and nothing should get in the way of that commitment,” he said.

However, Walton said that she doesn’t believe that the government has been bargaining faithfully.

“If they had spent this much time working on what needed to be done for parents, students, families and workers, rather than concocting a collective agreement that would allow them to keep lining their coffers, we all would be much better off,” she said.

CUPE said that they will explore any way they can to fight the bill despite pressure from the Ford government.

In the meantime, local school boards in London, Ont., are reassuring families that more updates are on the horizon.

In a statement posted Sunday evening, the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) wrote that “provincial-level mediation sessions are currently scheduled for this week.”

According to the statement, CUPE represents roughly 1,300 of the LDCSB’s 3,500 employees, including educational assistants (EAs), designated early childhood educators (DECEs), school office staff, custodial staff, maintenance staff and others.

Additional information is set to be provided later this week, but the school board said that “parents and guardians may wish to consider planning for alternate child-care arrangements.”

“Any decisions regarding LDCSB schools and services will be made in the interests of student and staff safety, security and well-being,” the statement continued.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) took to Twitter to echo a similar planning update, saying that negotiations will continue this week, and they are “hopeful for a successful resolution.”

Until then, both school boards urge all parents, guardians and staff to monitor emails, their school boards websites and social media channels for any further updates.

Global News has reached out to the LDCSB and TVDSB for further comment.

–With files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Colin D’Mello and Devon Peacock