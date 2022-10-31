Menu

Crime

Police continue to search for vehicle after Forest Lawn hit and run turns fatal

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 31, 2022 1:37 pm
Calgary police said a woman, 27, was hit while walking in the area of 43 Street and 17 Avenue S.E. just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police said a woman, 27, was hit while walking in the area of 43 Street and 17 Avenue Southeast just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022. Global News

Calgary police say the woman who was struck by a vehicle in Forest Lawn last week has died.

On Thursday, police were called to the intersection of 17 Avenue Southeast and 44 Street Southeast for reports of a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

The 27-year-old was crossing the street when police said a dark-coloured sedan struck the woman just before 8 p.m.

Calgary police investigate serious hit and run in Forest Lawn

In a news release sent over the weekend, police said the woman died from her injuries Saturday morning.

Police say they continue to look for the vehicle involved in the collision and are looking for security camera and dashcam footage people may have leading up to or during the time when the crash took place.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has camera footage is asked to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234. People can also remain anonymous by using the Crime Stoppers website.

Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceHit and RunCPSFatal Hit And RunForest LawnForest lawn fatal hit and runForest Lawn hit and run
