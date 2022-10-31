Police continue to search for vehicle after Forest Lawn hit and run turns fatal

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say the woman who was struck by a vehicle in Forest Lawn last week has died.

On Thursday, police were called to the intersection of 17 Avenue Southeast and 44 Street Southeast for reports of a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

The 27-year-old was crossing the street when police said a dark-coloured sedan struck the woman just before 8 p.m.

In a news release sent over the weekend, police said the woman died from her injuries Saturday morning.

Police say they continue to look for the vehicle involved in the collision and are looking for security camera and dashcam footage people may have leading up to or during the time when the crash took place.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has camera footage is asked to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234. People can also remain anonymous by using the Crime Stoppers website.