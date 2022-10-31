Halloween 2022: A look at the trick-or-treating forecast for the Toronto area

Send this page to someone via email

An umbrella or rain jacket may be needed for trick-or-treaters Monday night but thick coats can be left at home, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says.

Farnell said temperatures will slowly warm up throughout the day and reach the low double digits by the evening.

“Cloud cover will be extensive and a few scattered showers are expected, but this will not be a Halloween washout and the forecast shouldn’t deter anyone from venturing outside in costume around their neighbourhood,” he said.

“With scattered showers and even some areas of dense fog developing this evening, visibility will be locally reduced so drivers will need to be extra vigilant out there on the crowded streets.”

Farnell added that winds will be very light.

Beyond Halloween, Farnell said there’s “nothing scary or spooky” about the forecast for the rest of the week.

Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected again on Tuesday and it will feel more like early October into the weekend, he said.