Calgary man charged with child luring after posing as parent looking for babysitter

Calgary police charged a man in relation to a child luring incident reported earlier this year.

According to a news release, back in May, a girl had advertised babysitting services online and was contacted by a man who was posing as a parent in need of a babysitter for his daughter.

Police said while the conversation started out professional, it quickly turned inappropriate when police allege the man sent the girl sexual comments through texts and requested that she send him inappropriate photos in exchange for money.

The girl then notified her mother about the inappropriate exchange and her mother contacted Calgary police.

Over the next several months, investigators worked to confirm the identity of the man, who was believed to be using a false name. Police later confirmed the man was using the name “Derek” which was not his name.

On Oct. 26, police executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of 32 Avenue S.W. The man was later arrested in the area of Crowchild Trail and Memorial Drive N.W.

Scott Charles Malbeuf, 48, is charged with one count of luring a child under the age of 18.

Malbeuf will appear in court on Nov. 28.

CPS remind parents to speak with kids

Calgary police remind parents to speak to their children about what to do when a stranger makes them uncomfortable, and to not only ask for help but also notify the police.

Online safety tips from police include:

Protect personal information. Do not provide information like birthdates, addresses, your full name or other personal details to strangers online.

Know what appropriate and inappropriate behaviour is. Understanding and talking to kids about how to interact with other people online and through social media, and what to do if they experience inappropriate behaviour. It is illegal to solicit sexual or explicit photos of minors and these requests should be reported immediately.

Understand who is on the other end. It’s important for kids to understand that not everyone they interact with online is who they say they are. If things seem suspicious, notify a trusted adult immediately.