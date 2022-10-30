‘We want you home’: B.C. brothers plead for information about their missing dad

Send this page to someone via email

Two brothers are desperate for any information about their missing father, who was last seen on Oct. 22.

Nelson and Donovan Mendez said their dad, 51-year-old Mario Mendez Campos, left work that Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the 1200-block of Frances Street in Vancouver.

He has not been heard from since.

Nelson, 25, said the last time he spoke to his dad was on Oct. 20 over the phone.

Mario Mendez Campos was last seen leaving work on Oct. 22. Burnaby RCMP

They reported him missing on Oct. 28 as they thought he was busy at work and did not realize he had not spoken to anyone in the family during that time. It was then they became suspicious and called RCMP.

“He was at a very happy time in his life. He was very happy that I had just had a newborn son, he was a grandpa. It was a very happy moment in his life,” Nelson said.

He added that his dad was not on any medications and has no history of mental illness.

“He’s a very family-oriented man. He loves his family. He’s also very work-orientated, he’s very dedicated to his career. He’s also a home-body, he loves being at home, watching soccer.”

The rest of the family is in El Salvador and Calgary.

“It’s very devastating to our family,” Nelson said. “I cannot sleep. I cannot eat properly. My dad raised me all my life and he means the world to me.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's very devastating to our family," Nelson said. "I cannot sleep. I cannot eat properly. My dad raised me all my life and he means the world to me."

Younger brother Donovan, only 22 years old, said his dad is “a very good person.”

Mario is described as 5’10”, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He also drives a white Jeep Patriot.

Mario Mendez Campos drives a Jeep Patriot similar to this one. Burnaby RCMP handout

“Dad, if you’re listening, we want you home. We’re very concerned and we love you a lot. We want to see you,” Nelson said.

The family is offering a reward of $5,000 for information on Mario’s whereabouts.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Mario or have information on his whereabouts to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. If they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).