‘We’re getting frustrated’: Calls grow for N.S. to cover high-dose flu shot for seniors

The flu shot campaign is well underway across Canada, and in Nova Scotia, calls are growing for the province to cover the cost of the high-dose influenza vaccine for all seniors.

“I’m hearing about this regularly,” said Bill VanGorder, a senior spokesperson with the provincial chapter of the Canadian Association of Retired Persons.

“We did a webinar on fitness last night of all things. We had over 200 people on the webinar and even in the fitness context, they brought up the concern about not being able to get the high-dose.”

“We’ve been asking for it for three years,” VanGorder told Global News in an interview at Province House on Thursday. “We’re getting frustrated, frankly, that it hasn’t happened yet.”

He was there watching Liberal MLA Angela Simmonds table a bill in the N.S. Legislature that called for the provincial health plan to cover the cost of the high-dose shot for all seniors over the age of 65.

Currently, Nova Scotia only covers the cost of the high-dose flu shot for seniors in long-term care homes or those in hospital waiting for a long-term care placement.

The province’s lung and pharmacy associations set up a clinic at Province House so MLAs and staff could be more aware of the issue.

“Prior to the pandemic, 70 to 80 Nova Scotians a year passed away,” said Robert MacDonald, the CEO of the Lung Association of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

He said those people are some of the 4,500 that, on average, pass away annually across the county due to influenza.

“Now that people are moving around more and more often, there’s more susceptibility to getting the flu, and the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from getting that,” he said.

Nova Scotia is one of four provinces — and the only Maritime province — that doesn’t cover the cost.

VanGorder said covering the high-dose shot for all seniors would save the province money in the long run, because it would help keep people out of the hospital.

After tabling her bill Friday, Angela Simmonds, the Liberal party’s seniors and long-term care critic, told Global News that expanded coverage should start now.

“It represents equity throughout,” she said. “There [is] definitely a gap for seniors 65 and over.”

Susan Leblanc, the NDP’s health critic, also introduced similar legislation recently.

“We know that NACI (National Advisory Council on Immunization) recommends that all seniors over 65 get the high-dose flu vaccine,” she said in an interview.

“It will keep people healthier and, of course, seniors are at higher risk for bad consequences when it comes to getting influenza,” she added.

“I’m a little befuddled as to why the minister is not listening to NACI.”

But Michelle Thompson, the province’s health and wellness minister, says that coverage is under review.

“We know that the regular flu vaccine is safe and effective and we just encourage folks to go out and get that coverage,” Thompson said. “We continue to review whether or not the high-dose flu is something we’ll offer in the future, but not this year.”

That’s despite challenges amplified by the cost of living crisis.

“My wife and I had it last week and, together, we paid a bill of $213.60,” VanGorder said. “We’ve been asking for [this coverage] for three years… We’re getting frustrated.”

You can book your influenza or COVID-19 vaccine here or call by calling 1-833-797-7772.