Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge leaves one person dead

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 30, 2022 3:54 pm
Ridge Meadows RCMP confirm the crash on Sunday morning did result in a fatal. View image in full screen
Ridge Meadows RCMP confirm the crash on Sunday morning did result in a fatal. Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press

A crash in Maple Ridge on Sunday morning has resulted in a death, RCMP confirms.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Dewdney Trunk Road at 224 Street.

Ridge Meadows RCMP has not provided too many details at this time, but they did confirm it was a multi-vehicle collision.

Posts on social media say about seven cars appear to have been involved in the crash.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they first received a call at 10:17 a.m.

Five units and a supervisor responded and four people were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition at this time.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service team is on the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 arrested, another in hospital after Maple Ridge, B.C. shooting

The area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Cone Zone enforcement campaign hits Lower Mainland'
Cone Zone enforcement campaign hits Lower Mainland

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

Advertisement
CrashMaple RidgeRidge Meadows RCMPMaple Ridge crashmaple ridge fatal crashmaple ridge fatalFatal crash Maple RidgeCrash 224 StreetCrash Maple RidgeMaple Ridge 224 Street
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers