Multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge leaves one person dead

A crash in Maple Ridge on Sunday morning has resulted in a death, RCMP confirms.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Dewdney Trunk Road at 224 Street.

Ridge Meadows RCMP has not provided too many details at this time, but they did confirm it was a multi-vehicle collision.

Posts on social media say about seven cars appear to have been involved in the crash.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said they first received a call at 10:17 a.m.

Five units and a supervisor responded and four people were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition at this time.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service team is on the scene.

#LMDICARS has deployed to #MapleRidge for a serious multi vehicle collision on Dewdney Trunk Rd near 224th St. DTR is currently closed in both directions and will remain so for several hours. Expect significant delays. Plan accordingly. @LMDRCMP @RidgeRCMP @AM730Traffic @DriveBC — CPL. Dave NOON (@CplNoon) October 30, 2022

The area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.