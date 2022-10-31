Halloween safety tips from London, Ont. police

See more sharing options

The spooky holiday is here and London, Ont., police are reminding trick-or-treaters to stay safe Monday night.

“We hope that everybody has a good time, but do so responsibly,” said Constable Sandasha Bough with London police.

Police have outlined several Halloween safety tips online, including costume safety and treats safety.

For costume safety, Bough recommends wearing costumes and shoes that fit property to avoid tripping, and to also ensure the kids can see clearly, “so possibly use face paint instead of an actual mask.”

Use glowsticks, bracelets and bring a flashlight to navigate through the dark, and “make sure the props you’re using are not hazardous to others,” Bough says. “There are no sharp edges (and) you can’t harm somebody.”

For treats safety, Bough says it’s important for adults to inspect the kids’ candy before they dig in.

“Throw away any opened packages or homemade treats,” she said.

Adults should also double-check the candy’s packaging.

As for the weather, trick-or-treaters can expect a cloudy night with on and off showers and around 10 C.

Environment Canada meteorologist Katrina Eyk says fog patches can develop later in the evening and visibility will be low, “so potentially bring flashlights or wear reflective clothing (and bring) an umbrella or a rain jacket.”

Both Bough and Eyk are reminding drivers to be extra vigilant and keep an eye out for pedestrians.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Amy Simon