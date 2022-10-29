Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

About 15,000 sci-fi fans expected to attend Hal-Con this weekend in Halifax

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 29, 2022 4:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News checks out most popular Halloween costumes at Halifax store'
Global News checks out most popular Halloween costumes at Halifax store
From classic villains to popular cartoon characters, picking out a Halloween costume can be a lot of pressure. Eilish Bonang stopped in to Glow Halloween in Halifax to see this year's most sought after attire. Check out this story... if you dare.

Thousands of people headed to the Halifax Convention Centre this weekend for the return of Hal-Con, dubbed as the biggest sci-fi convention in Atlantic Canada.

The popular convention was put on hold in 2020, and significantly scaled back in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers couldn’t be happier to see it revived.

“For me, Hal-Con is the community,” said spokesperson Jarrod Peckham.

“It’s the people you get to share your time with, and who understand you on a level that maybe some people don’t for the hobbies and passions that you’re interested in, whether that’s Star Trek or anime,” he said.

Read more: Fantasy fans get their fill at Kingston’s Comicon

“We really just want to cultivate that community and give a space where it’s safe, it’s open.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Peckham said organizers expect about 15,000 people to walk through the Halifax Convention Centre doors on Saturday and Sunday.

Trending Now

With about 200 vendors, Hal-Con hosts actors, authors, comic creators and cosplayers for workshops, performances and meet-and-greets. It’s where people gather to share their love for film, anime and sci-fi.

A full list of guests is available on the convention’s website.

The festival runs until midnight on Saturday, and until 7 p.m. Sunday. There are few passes left for those who wish to attend.

— With files from Callum Smith. 

Advertisement
CosplayAnimeComiconHal ConHalifax EventsComic conventionFantasy conventionHalifax scifisci-fi convention
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers