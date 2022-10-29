About 15,000 sci-fi fans expected to attend Hal-Con this weekend in Halifax

Thousands of people headed to the Halifax Convention Centre this weekend for the return of Hal-Con, dubbed as the biggest sci-fi convention in Atlantic Canada.
The popular convention was put on hold in 2020, and significantly scaled back in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers couldn’t be happier to see it revived.
“For me, Hal-Con is the community,” said spokesperson Jarrod Peckham.
“It’s the people you get to share your time with, and who understand you on a level that maybe some people don’t for the hobbies and passions that you’re interested in, whether that’s Star Trek or anime,” he said.
“We really just want to cultivate that community and give a space where it’s safe, it’s open.”
Peckham said organizers expect about 15,000 people to walk through the Halifax Convention Centre doors on Saturday and Sunday.
With about 200 vendors, Hal-Con hosts actors, authors, comic creators and cosplayers for workshops, performances and meet-and-greets. It’s where people gather to share their love for film, anime and sci-fi.
A full list of guests is available on the convention’s website.
The festival runs until midnight on Saturday, and until 7 p.m. Sunday. There are few passes left for those who wish to attend.
— With files from Callum Smith.
