Environment

Heavy rainfall warning issued for B.C.’s coastal regions, up to 100 mm for some areas

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 29, 2022 2:44 pm
An atmospheric river is expected to hit B.C.'s coastline Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
An atmospheric river is expected to hit B.C.'s coastline Saturday afternoon. Global News

Environment Canada is warning British Columbians that large amounts of rainfall is expected to hit the North, South and Central Coasts of the province.

In total, the government agency has issued 10 rainfall warnings for the Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Whistler, Howe Sound, Central Coast and North Coast inland regions.

Read more: Next atmospheric river to hit B.C.’s coastal regions Saturday

“An atmospheric river is setting up over the B.C. South Coast this weekend,” Environment Canada said, in an alert.

“Periods of rain will gradually intensify to heavy rain late overnight and continue through Sunday evening. Total rainfall amounts near 50 to 70 mm are expected for most regions, except 80 up to 100 mm over the North Shore Mountains and Howe Sound.”

Read more: B.C. coast to get first soaking of the season as atmospheric river rolls in

Strong winds are also expected to arrive with the rain.

“Strong south winds blowing 50 to 70 kilometres per hour near Boundary Bay is expected Saturday afternoon,” said Global BC weather specialist Stephanie Florian. “The worst part of the rainfall and wind will be late Saturday night through Sunday night.”

The storm is expected to last until at least Sunday night, however, meteorologists say there is uncertainty if the rain will persist into Monday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 28'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 28
