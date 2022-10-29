Hamilton’s Forge FC seeks third CPL crown in battle with Atlético Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The preeminent team in the Canadian Premier League is one victory away from adding to its already impressive trophy case when Hamilton’s Forge FC visits Atlético Ottawa Sunday night in the CPL final.

Forge’s exploits over the first four seasons of Canada’s professional soccer league are well documented.

The club won back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2020, claiming the North Star Shield in the CPL’s first two seasons.

The Hammers were the first CPL team to complete in the CONCACAF League in 2019 as well as the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League, and became the first CPL side to reach the final of the Canadian Championship.

Yet, the club’s thirst to add to their haul of trophy’s is quite evident.

“It’s going to take a lot of focus for the full 90 minutes,” Forge defender Daniel Krutzen told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton. “We have a good game plan, and as long as we stick to that we are looking at a positive outcome.”

Forge and Ottawa split their four-game series in 2022, each winning once and playing to a draw in their two other matches.

A year after finishing in the basement of the CPL and winning just six of their 28 matches, Atlético Ottawa finished at the top of the table this season with a record of 13 wins, 10 draws and five losses. Hamilton went 14-5-9 in 2022, good for second place.

On Friday, Ottawa’s Ollie Bassett — who led the club with eight goals — was named the CPL Player of the Year and also took home the inaugural Players’ Player of the Year Award.

Atlético Ottawa’s head coach Carlos Gonzalez won the Coach of the Year Award.

Forge FC’s Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson was named the top defender as Hamilton allowed a league-low 25 goals in 2022.

The CPL Final will kick off at 6:00 p.m. at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa.