Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

RCMP seek tips on vehicle of interest as they investigate ‘possible abduction’ in central Alberta

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 9:58 pm
Police are asking people in central Alberta to be on the lookout for a car they believe may have been used in what they are describing as a "possible abduction" in central Alberta on Friday. View image in full screen
Police are asking people in central Alberta to be on the lookout for a car they believe may have been used in what they are describing as a "possible abduction" in central Alberta on Friday. Supplied by RCMP

Police are asking people in central Alberta to be on the lookout for a car they believe may have been used in what they are describing as a “possible abduction” on Friday.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers were called about an incident witnessed at 49 Street and 50 Avenue in Innisfail, Alta., shortly after 4 p.m.

“Witnesses reported that they had seen a female try to get out of the passenger side door of a vehicle and the female was screaming,” the RCMP said.

“The vehicle drove away without allowing the female to exit and she was pulled back inside the car by a male driver.”

Police have released surveillance images of the vehicle which can be viewed below. The car is described as a grey, four-door Audi sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP detachment at 403-227-3342. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online at www.P3Tips.com.

Innisfail is located about 120 kilometres north of Calgary.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

