RCMP seek tips on vehicle of interest as they investigate ‘possible abduction’ in central Alberta

Police are asking people in central Alberta to be on the lookout for a car they believe may have been used in what they are describing as a “possible abduction” on Friday.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers were called about an incident witnessed at 49 Street and 50 Avenue in Innisfail, Alta., shortly after 4 p.m.

“Witnesses reported that they had seen a female try to get out of the passenger side door of a vehicle and the female was screaming,” the RCMP said.

“The vehicle drove away without allowing the female to exit and she was pulled back inside the car by a male driver.”

Police have released surveillance images of the vehicle which can be viewed below. The car is described as a grey, four-door Audi sedan.

View image in full screen Police are asking people in central Alberta to be on the lookout for a car they believe may have been used in what they are describing as a “possible abduction” in central Alberta on Friday. Supplied by RCMP

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP detachment at 403-227-3342. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online at www.P3Tips.com.

Innisfail is located about 120 kilometres north of Calgary.

