First Nations in N.B. not consulted on proposal to revive hydraulic fracking

Shale gas exploration is back on the table in New Brunswick, according to Premier Blaine Higgs.

In the throne speech on Tuesday, the revival of hydraulic fracturing was proposed and Indigenous communities in New Brunswick said they were not consulted prior to the speech.

“The only plans we’ve heard about fracking from the provincial government have been through the media,” said Natoaganeg First Nation Chief George Ginnish. “No one from government has come to speak with us about their plans around fracking. We have told the Premier that when it comes to consultation, early engagement on a project is a good first step.”

Meanwhile, Higgs said that nothing has been finalized and therefore he hadn’t reached out to anyone, including First Nations, on the topic. He said the fact that it was in the speech didn’t make it an announcement.

“I’m the first to acknowledge that we need First Nations to be part of the solution and we haven’t even started discussions,” Higgs said speaking to reporters on Friday. “So, for someone to come and say ‘well they have talked to me yet,’ well no, we haven’t even gotten to that point.”

Fracking saw fierce opposition in 2013 and Indigenous communities protested it. A moratorium was put in place by the Liberals in 2014, which was lifted by the Higgs government for in the Sussex area in 2019.

Little is known about what has happened since that area had the moratorium lifted but Higgs said he believes it is one of New Brunswick’s only alternative as the province looks to get off coal. The province is expected to phase out of coal by 2030.

“The cleanest gas in the world replaces the dirtiest fuel in the world and do it within a span of two years, three years,” Higgs said. “Because the pipeline network already exists through Nova Scotia and through New Brunswick. It’s already there. So, that’s my point exactly, we can do it and do it now and reduce emissions within two years.”

Sitansisk First Nation Chief Allan Polchies says fracking isn’t the answer. The Wolastoqiyik and Mi’kmaw Nations say it vehemently opposes any revival of that industry in the province and has for more than a decade.

“Higgs has not cultivated a relationship with the Wolastoq to open this conversation, if he had bothered to ask, we would have told him as much,” said Polchies.

Polchies said Higgs must respect his duty to consult.

“The Creator has only left us these responsibilities to ensure that generations ahead are not impacted by dangerous items like fracking,” he said. “You know, the Premier is reckless and repeatedly caves to any private business interest and asks. We don’t trust him to provide the care regulations and oversight that fracking would require.”

Meanwhile, Megan Mitton said the premier’s response to questions about his duty to consult demonstrates a lack of understanding of the treaties.

“First, if putting something in the throne speech isn’t an announcement, I don’t know what is,” she said. “The First Nations chiefs and leaders have spoken out and said there hasn’t been consultation. This is where we stand, don’t frack on our unceded and unsurrendered territory.”

She said it shows disrespect to the First Nation communities, adding this isn’t the first time. Mitton also said the practice of hydraulic fracking is harmful to the environment.

“It’s shameful what they are doing,” she said.

Rob McKee, the leader of the official opposition, said the party does stand behind the action it took under Gallant to place a moratorium on fracking.

He said he believes the government has only furthered the strain in the relationship it has with First Nations communities by choosing not to consult them prior to putting it the first throne speech in two years.

“If they’re going to go forward with this, they have to have good faith talks,” he said.